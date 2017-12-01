FBI seeks help finding bank robbers

Car believed to be used by bank robbers. 1 December 2017 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Officials with the FBI are looking for the public's help identifying two men that robbed a bank Friday morning.

The robbery happened around 11:18 a.m. at the Arizona Federal Credit Union located at 5485 W. Northern Ave. in Glendale.

FBI spokesman, Special Agent Glenn Milnor, said the men, armed with handguns, made threats to customers and employees in in the bank. One of the men fired at least one shot during the robbery, said Milnor. None of the bank employees or customers were injured.

The men are described as two white or Hispanic males, 20-30 years old. Both men were between 5’8” to 6’0’ and of average build.

The men were wearing hooded sweatshirts that hid their faces.

Investigators believe that the men may be connected to other bank robberies in the Phoenix Metro Area. The also say the men are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the FBI at 623-466-1999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.