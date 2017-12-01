PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix

A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in south Phoenix, police said.

The collision was reported around 1:30 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling south on 19th Avenue then crossed over the northbound lanes of 19th Avenue, striking the bicyclist while he was riding on the sidewalk, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix PD identified the victim as Cordell Gooch.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, remained at the scene.

Police said there were early indications that the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police said charges are pending toxicology reports and reconstruction of the collision scene.

The collision is currently under investigation and 19th Avenue will be restricted for the next two hours, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

