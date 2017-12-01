Construction ban of Phoenix's Chinese Cultural Center lifted

A judge is lifting a temporary restraining order that prevented a construction company from making any changes to the exterior of the Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix.

The decision, which was filed Friday, lifts the restrictions on the commercial complex on Dec. 11.

True North Companies has been seeking to renovate 98 of the 103 condominium units it owns at the site. The proposed renovations include overhauling the center's iconic tile roof and prayer garden.

An attorney for the owner of a restaurant in the center says they will appeal the ruling. The restaurant's owners contended the renovation plans would drive away customers and bring hardship.

Members of the Chinese community say the center's Chinese exterior is worth preservation.

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.