Don’t feed them after midnight: 'Gremlins' comes back to select Harkins theaters

Gremlins is coming back to Harkins Theaters around Phoenix for one night only!

The 1984 blockbuster will be on the big screen Dec.8 for only $5 a ticket! Showtime is 7 p.m., and select theaters include:

Chandler Fashion 20

Gateway Pavilions 18

Norterra 14

Superstition Springs 25

Tempe Marketplace 16

For the diehard fans, there is a giveaway contest that includes a Gizmo Funko Pop! vinyl figure, a reproduction Joe Dante signed Gremlins 35 mm film cell with an engraved plaque, and a Harkins movie prize pack! To enter the contest, you can find the link here.

For tickets to the film in your area, visit Harkins.com.

[App Users: Click here to see Gremlins movie poster photo]

Related news on Gremlins actors:

Paz de la Huerta accuses Weinstein of raping her

Corey Feldman identifies the actor he says molested him

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.