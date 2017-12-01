Mesa PD crime scene tech wounds 2 cops, self in accidental shooting

Two Mesa police officers and a Mesa PD crime scene technician are recovering after the tech accidentally discharged a weapon he was handling as evidence.

It started with a shots fired call in the neighborhood of Ellsworth and Brown roads Thursday night.

A suspect who had fired his gun into the air was taken into custody without incident.

Officers stayed on the scene with the crime scene tech to place the gun into evidence.

“During the processing and securing of the weapon, the Crime Scene Specialist had an accidental discharge of that firearm,” Department spokesman Nicholas Rasheta said in response to questions from Arizona’s Family.

Source tells our Donna Rossi that the crime scene tech is a firearms expert, but the Mesa Police Department has not confirmed that.

The bullet went through the tech's hand and then grazed an officer’s abdomen before hitting his forearm. The bullet, a 22-caliber round, lodged in that officer's forearm.

The second officer was hit in the face by possible shrapnel.

Both officers have been released from the hospital, according to Rasheta. The crime scene technician will have to have surgery on his hand. All of them are expected to recover.

At this point, Mesa PD has not released the names of anybody involved in the accidental shooting.

While not law enforcement officers themselves, crime scene technicians support investigators by locating, collecting, processing, and analyzing evidence.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.