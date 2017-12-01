Alice Cooper'stown restaurant closing the curtain with a final concert

Alice Cooper'stown restaurant closing the curtain with a final concertPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
$400 million casino breaks ground in Glendale
$400 million casino breaks ground in Glendale
More than eight years after the project was first announced, the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) broke ground today on the permanent, full-scale home for its Desert Diamond West Valley Casino.More >
More than eight years after the project was first announced, the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) broke ground today on the permanent, full-scale home for its Desert Diamond West Valley Casino.More >
Photos: Woman has 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie
Photos: Woman has 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
Sahar Tabar has had more than 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie.More >
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
Dad charged with murder after 7-year-old finds mom's body
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and authorities that she "didn't want to be next," according to investigators.More >
10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident
10-year-old girl commits suicide after alleged bullying incident
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.More >
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 1: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations
Dirty Dining Dec. 1: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
Loud booms heard across southern Arizona may be from Luke AFB
Loud booms heard across southern Arizona may be from Luke AFB
The mystery continues to grow as to what is causing loud booms felt and heard across southern Arizona, from Oro Valley to Picture Rocks, and Douglas to Nogales.More >
The mystery continues to grow as to what is causing loud booms felt and heard across southern Arizona, from Oro Valley to Picture Rocks, and Douglas to Nogales.More >
Phoenix PD: Man playing with gun shoots, kills teen
Phoenix PD: Man playing with gun shoots, kills teen
A man was arrested after he shot and killed another man at a residence Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
A man was arrested after he shot and killed another man at a residence Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.More >
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
PD: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.More >
Phoenix PD: Husband & wife arrested for making bestiality video
Phoenix PD: Husband & wife arrested for making bestiality video
A Phoenix man and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of making a bestiality video. Roy Johnston and Melissa Ann Martinez are accused of making a video that showed sexual acts with a dog.More >
A Phoenix man and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of making a bestiality video. Roy Johnston and Melissa Ann Martinez are accused of making a video that showed sexual acts with a dog.More >
PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix
PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix
A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in south Phoenix, police said.More >
A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in south Phoenix, police said.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
E-sports tournament aims to connect students
E-sports tournament aims to connect students
The virtual world is stepping out into the real world, thanks to students at Ottawa University.More >
The virtual world is stepping out into the real world, thanks to students at Ottawa University.More >
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
Valley woman shot in head in Las Vegas massacre making progress
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.More >
A Valley woman shot in the head in the Las Vegas massacre October 1 is in for a long and hard recovery. But after doctors said her injury was not survivable, her husband tells us he is grateful for her progress.More >
Smoldering mulch fire may be cause of smell across Phoenix
Smoldering mulch fire may be cause of smell across Phoenix
The source of a foul smell from the fast west valley to downtown Phoenix may be due to an ongoing mulch fire burning near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye.More >
The source of a foul smell from the fast west valley to downtown Phoenix may be due to an ongoing mulch fire burning near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye.More >
PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix
PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix
A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in south Phoenix, police said.More >
A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in south Phoenix, police said.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother, son hip hop dance at Myers Park HS talent show
VIRAL VIDEO: Mother, son hip hop dance at Myers Park HS talent show
VIDEO: Teen charged in friend's death
VIDEO: Teen charged in friend's death
A Valley family is mourning the loss of a teenage boy and the initial confusion over how he died has his parents outraged. Police first told us he shot himself, now they say a friend playing with a gun pulled the trigger. (December 1, 2017)More >
Parents hope to end 'bullycide' after losing daughter
Parents hope to end 'bullycide' after losing daughter
(Source: KDVR via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
VIDEO: Las Vegas shooting victim making recovery
Las Vegas shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, against all odds, is making progress towards recovery after being shot in the head.More >
VIDEO: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations
VIDEO: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." (December 1, 2017)More >