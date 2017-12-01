Alice Cooper'stown restaurant closing the curtain with a final concert

"Thank you to all the loyal staff and patrons. It was a good run!" said a statement from Alice Cooper'stown. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The iconic rock ‘n’ roll restaurant Alice Cooper’stown, previously owned by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper, is being honored in one final-goodbye festival.

The event is on Saturday, Dec. 2nd, and it will NOT be at Alice Cooper’stown. Instead, it is being held at The Pressroom in Downtown Phoenix. Doors open at Noon, and the party will be rocking till 2:00 AM the next morning, according to Independent Events.

The “Alice Cooper’stown Farewell Festival” is an 18-years or older event, and tickets are $15 through the Bravo app, or $20 at the door.

There will be two stages, one sponsored by Guitar Center and the other sponsored by Lyft, which will have almost two-dozen performers from around Phoenix performing. Lyft is offering two discounts when passengers use the special codes below.

Alice Cooper is not playing, and there is no word on whether he will attend, due to his current tour in Europe.

This is the final bash to celebrate the 19 years of food and fun the famous restaurant had shared with Phoenix.

Alice Cooper'stown closed unexpectedly in October. A statement on the sudden closure said, "After 20 years we are sad to close Cooper'stown. Thank you to all the loyal staff and patrons. It was a good run!"

There has been no word from Alice Cooper on his website or on any social media site since the establishment closed. Cooper currently lives in the Valley, and was the proprietary owner and partner of the restaurant.

Cooper will be back in Phoenix later this month to host his annual Christmas Pudding show at the Celebrity Theater on December 9th.

The Facebook Event for Alice Cooper'stown Farewell Festival can be found here.

