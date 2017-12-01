3 On Your Side

Consumer Reports lists recalls

3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.

The first recall on Consumer Report's list is the BMW. The car maker is recalling 1.4 million vehicles due to fires under the hood. There are several models included in the recall. If you’re affected, you’ll be contacted.

And BMW just issued another recall. This one is for every single i3 Electric Car on the road. Recent crash test results show some drivers could be more at risk for serious neck injuries.

Honda is recalling 800,000 Odyssey minivans for seat issues. The second-row seats may tip forward while braking.

Kidde is recalling 40 million fire extinguishers.

This recall is due to the fact that they can become clogged and fail to discharge during a fire.

And finally, there's a new round of hoverboard recalls.

More than 14 boards distributed by seven different manufacturers have been pulled, all stemming from overheating problems related to the batteries in the boards. In many cases, the boards have caught fire.

These hoverboards are a popular wish-list Christmas item. But Consumer Reports claims that since 2015, 13 burn injuries have been the result of hoverboard incidents.

