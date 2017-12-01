Consumer Reports lists recallsPosted: Updated:
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports lists recalls
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
3 On Your Side: Most viewed stories of 2017
Here are the 20 most viewed 3 On Your Side stories of 2017.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November
3 On Your Side helps viewers recoup nearly $7,000 during November.More >
3 On Your Side
Bringing the holidays 'back to the basics'
Holiday shopping can be really stressful. There’s a lot of thought put into shopping. But a financial coach here in the Valley says it doesn’t have to be that way.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix woman says UPS can't track lost iPhones
A Phoenix woman says UPS lost her iPhones valued at $1,600 and their tracking system can't pinpoint where they are.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix woman claims UPS lost her iPhones
A Phoenix woman said she sent two iPhones to her parents in California and UPS lost them. Now she wants to know why. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
Are those who telecommute happier?
Are telecommuters happier than those who work in an office?More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
VIDEO: How avoid a Black Friday dud
3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has some tips on how to spot a deal and avoid a dud on Black Friday. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
3 On Your Side
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
Smoldering mulch fire may be cause of smell across Phoenix
The source of a foul smell from the fast west valley to downtown Phoenix may be due to an ongoing mulch fire burning near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer Reports lists recalls
3 On Your Side likes to remind consumers about important products that are being recalled due to safety risks. With that in mind, here are a few from Consumer Reports that you should know about.More >
PD: 13-year-old boy struck, killed riding bicycle in south Phoenix
A 13-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a bicycle in south Phoenix, police said.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 1: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Sex offender attacked by another prisoner in court
Parents hope to end 'bullycide' after losing daughter
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Sunset HS principal warning students, parents about growing trend called 'Juuling'
VIDEO: 17-year-old dies after shooting in Phoenix
VIDEO: 17-year-old dies after shooting in Phoenix
VIDEO: Woman arrested for stealing cash in Glendale
VIDEO: Woman arrested for stealing cash in Glendale
