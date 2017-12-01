Dirty Dining Dec. 1: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Cactus Jacks Bar and Grill

4747 E. Elliot Rd

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Cheese and marinara sauce not kept at proper temperature”

“Sliced deli turkey with no date mark”

Cha Da Thai

8989 E. Via Linda

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Homemade sausage made at someone’s house”

“Boxes of vegetables stored on floor”

Tortas Ahugados Guadalajara

518 N. Arizona Avenue

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Employee not washing hands properly”

“Beef soup out of temperature”

Zushi

6727 E. McDowell Road

Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

“Ant and roach killer near hand wash sink”

“Cook handling raw chicken then not washing up”

Spice Spirit

1955 W. Main Street

Mesa

15 violations

Among the violations:

“Clean dishes stored in a bathroom”

“Medicine and 1st Aid supplies near glassware”

“Employee handling dirty dishes then cooked noodles without washing up”

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Postino Kierland

7030 E, Greenway Pkwy

Scottsdale

85254

Taco Bell

12223 N. Cave Creek Road

Phoenix

85032

Dara Thai Café

3655 W. Anthem Way

Anthem

85086

Sizzling Wok

623 W. Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg

85358

Dave and Busters

9460 W. Hanna Drive

Glendale

85305

Brugo’s Pizza

7100 E. Cave Creek Road

Cave Creek

85331

