Dirty Dining Dec. 1: Wow! Mesa restaurant cited for 15 health code violations

Posted: Updated:
We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Cactus Jacks Bar and Grill
4747 E. Elliot Rd
Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Cheese and marinara sauce not kept at proper temperature”
“Sliced deli turkey with no date mark”

Cha Da Thai
8989 E. Via Linda
Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Homemade sausage made at someone’s house”
“Boxes of vegetables stored on floor”

Tortas Ahugados Guadalajara
518 N. Arizona Avenue
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Employee not washing hands properly”
“Beef soup out of temperature”

Zushi
6727 E. McDowell Road
Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:
“Ant and roach killer near hand wash sink”
“Cook handling raw chicken then not washing up”

Spice Spirit
1955 W. Main Street
Mesa

15 violations

Among the violations:
“Clean dishes stored in a bathroom”
“Medicine and 1st Aid supplies near glassware”
“Employee handling dirty dishes then cooked noodles without washing up”

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Postino Kierland
7030 E, Greenway Pkwy
Scottsdale
85254

Taco Bell
12223 N. Cave Creek Road
Phoenix
85032

Dara Thai Café
3655 W. Anthem Way
Anthem
85086

Sizzling Wok
623 W. Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358

Dave and Busters
9460 W. Hanna Drive
Glendale
85305

Brugo’s Pizza
7100 E. Cave Creek Road
Cave Creek
85331

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

  • How Dirty Dining startedMore>>

  • Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

    Thursday, November 30 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-11-30 19:00:18 GMT
    We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

    More >