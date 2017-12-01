Phoenix PD: Man playing with gun shoots, kills teen

Phoenix police say Jose Heredia-Garcia, 18, was playing with his gun when he shot and killed a 17-year-old boy. (Source: MCSO, 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was arrested after he shot and killed a teenager while he was playing with a gun at a residence Thursday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 7 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to a residence near Monte Vista Road and 67th Avenue.

Witnesses initially told officers that the 17-year-old victim had shot himself while everyone was in the residence.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, their investigators noticed inconsistencies with the story.

As the investigation continued, Phoenix police detectives learned that Jose Heredia-Garcia, 18, had been playing with a handgun when the victim was shot.

Based on the evidence and statements from witnesses, police arrested Heredia-Garcia for manslaughter and possession of a weapon.

