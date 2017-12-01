KTVK OFFICIAL RULES – iPhone X Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The iPhone X Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (“M.S.T.”) on Friday, December 1, 2017 and ends Sunday, December 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. M.S.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. M.S.T. on Sunday, December 31, 2017 to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

SPONSORS: KTVK-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013; KPHO-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

ENTRY: Go to www.azfamily.com/iphone and complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two (2) Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Period. There is no limit to the number of referred entries you may obtain. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries or referred entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in its sole discretion.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona in the KTVK-TV and KPHO-TV viewing area in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Kingman, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KTVK-TV or KPHO-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at approximately 12:00 p.m. M.S.T., Sponsors will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries received. One (1) winner will receive an Apple Gift Card in the amount of $1,100.00 to purchase the new iPhone X and a $200.00 Visa Gift Card to purchase a 3-month prepaid plan from their carrier of choice (AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T Mobile), Winner may also activate phone under an existing plan and keep the $200.00 Visa Gift Card. Total approximate retail value of prize: $1,300.00. Gift card is subject to the issuer terms and conditions.

Potential winner will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at approximately 2:00 p.m. M.S.T., and will be responsible for picking up prize at Sponsor’s address (5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013) within five (5) business days of notification. Decision of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prizes. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.azfamily.com/story/18990/privacy-policy?autostart=true. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) business days of notification or an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If winner notification is returned as undeliverable, an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For winner’s list, available after Monday, January 15, 2018, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Winner’s List/iPhone X Sweepstakes at Sponsors’ address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.

This promotion is not endorsed, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple.