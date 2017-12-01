Are you experiencing snoring? Daytime tiredness? CPAP intolerance? Difficulty Sleeping?

When you visit Core Sleep Solutions, your sleep is our top priority. Dr. Gary Core and his entire team is dedicated to providing you with the tools and advice to get a great night of sleep.

Watch our segment on Your Life Arizona above.

Core Sleep Solutions is offering Arizona's Family viewers a FREE home sleep test ($400 value).

Call today to see if you qualify for this life changing device!

www.coresleepsolutions.com

Phoenix Office

13821 N 35th Dr. Suite One

Phoenix, Arizona 85053

Phone: (602)866-1429

Chandler Office

575 West Chandler BLVD, Suite 127

Chandler, Arizona 85225

Phone: (480)246-0440