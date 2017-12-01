Maricopa Mugs: December Arrest Photos Volume 1

(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...