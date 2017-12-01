PD: Teen dead after being shot Tuesday in Phoenix

He was shot near 13th and Vogel avenues on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The family set up a GoFundMe for 17-year-old Andrew Hernandez. (Source: GoFundMe)

A teen is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in Phoenix, police said.

Andrew Hernandez, 17, was left in extremely critical condition after being shot near 13th and Vogel avenues around 2:30 a.m. Andrew died in the hospital, Phoenix police said.

[RELATED: Man in extremely critical after being shot in Phoenix, police say]

According to the family, Andrew's organs will be donated.

Andrew's family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the cost of the funeral.

Andrew was a high school student at Northern Academy and just celebrated his 17th birthday, according to the GoFundMe.

No information was made available on possible suspects in the case.

You can view the GoFundMe here: www.gofundme.com/funeral-funds-for-andrew-hernandez.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.