ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 1-4)

Most Phoenix-area freeways will be clear of construction or maintenance restrictions this weekend (Dec. 1-4), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A section of southbound I-17 near Seventh Avenue will be narrowed to two lanes starting Friday night for bridge repair work. Seventh Avenue also will be closed in both directions at I-17.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if necessary while the following restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes near Seventh Avenue (south of downtown Phoenix) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 4) for bridge work. Seventh Avenue closed in both directions at I-17. I-17 traffic exiting at Seventh Avenue will not be able to make left turns onto Seventh Avenue. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including eastbound Interstate 10 in the downtown area. Alternate routes while Seventh Avenue is closed include Central Avenue, 19th Avenue or Seventh Street. NOTE: Southbound I-17 will temporarily be narrowed to one lane Friday night to allow crews to set up barrier wall for the work zone. Drivers south of I-17 traveling toward Saturday night’s APS Electric Light Parade should consider Seventh Street or Central Avenue while Seventh Avenue is closed.

Grand Avenue (US 60) closed intermittently near milepost 126 (northwest of Center Street) in the Wittmann area from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 2-3) for APS overhead power line installation. Expect intermittent closures of up to 15 minutes. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Law enforcement officers in the area will stop traffic as needed for the power line work.

