Man arrested, woman hospitalized following stabbing outside Mesa QuikTrip

A man is arrested after he stabbed a woman outside of a Mesa gas station early Friday morning, according to the Mesa Police Department.

At around midnight, Mesa police responded to the stabbing call outside of a QuikTrip at Main Street and Val Vista Road.

Officers found a female victim who was stabbed in the back with a six-inch knife.

Police say the woman was exiting her vehicle to enter the store when the suspect ran out of the shadows behind her and stabbed her in the back.

She had no warning and no idea the suspect was behind her when this occurred, police said.

The woman then entered the store with the knife still lodged in her back and collapsed at the front desk, according to Mesa police.

Police say the woman provided a suspect description.

The suspect, identified as James Narcel Heard, 22, ran from the scene toward Val Vista Road but was observed by a police helicopter in the area.

Heard was contacted by officers and quickly identified as the suspect due to the clothing and physical description provided.

According to Mesa police, Heard later admitted to stabbing the female victim in the back and said he was using Meth earlier in the day.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the suspect and victim are unknown to each other.

Heard was charged with a count of attempted second-degree murder and a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.