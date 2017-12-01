Arizona school voucher backers, opponents to face off in court

Backers of Arizona's sweeping new universal school voucher law are set to face off in court with opponents who collected enough signatures to block it until the November 2018 election.

[RELATED: School voucher foes hold rally as Ducey visits public school]

Voucher supporters argue that problems with the referendum asking voters to overturn the law mean it should be thrown out and the law allowed to take effect.

Lawyers representing the grassroots group that collected signatures over the summer say voucher supporters have no right to sue. They will ask a judge Friday to dismiss the lawsuit.

[RELATED: New Arizona school voucher law on hold for now]

Supporters raise several issues, including that petition sheets used to collect more than 110,000 signatures improperly identified the legislative session. They also say many were improperly notarized and raise a series of issues with signature-gatherers.

[RELATED: Group seeking school voucher bill repeal to file petitions]

If the suit proceeds, other issues will be settled later.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.