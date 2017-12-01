Surprise police nab suspect in 2 gas station robberies

Surprise police have arrested a man they believe was behind two convenience store robberies.

Authorities said Thursday that U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement helped locate 22-year-old Jaison Simpson at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Simpson was taken into custody without incident near 48th Street and Ray Road.

Police say he is the suspect in a robbery of a Chevron on Oct. 27 and a robbery of a Circle K store on Oct. 31.

He has been booked into Maricopa County jail on charges including two counts of armed robbery.

