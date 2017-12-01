Driest fall, warmest November on record in Phoenix

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Fall across many Arizona communities is ending as the driest on record and no rain is in the forecast for the next week.

From September through November, the National Weather Service gave the "driest on record" designation to Phoenix, Flagstaff, Prescott and Payson. Phoenix Sky Harbor has not seen any measurable rain since August 23. This dry spell for fall has only happened once before, back in 1938.

The month of November is also going down as the warmest on record in metro Phoenix, with Sky Harbor seeing an average high of 82.9 degrees. The normal average high is 75.5. This will also be the second warmest fall on record, with the months of September, October and November included.

Cloudy skies will continue for Friday and into the first half of Saturday as moisture streams into Arizona from the southwest ahead of a low-pressure system tracking from Baja and across southern Arizona.

Clear skies are expected later Saturday along with highs about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Before skies clear out, we can't rule out a few stray sprinkles.

Another low-pressure system is expected to track from the Pacific Northwest towards the Great Basin Monday through Wednesday. This system is expected to stay north of Arizona, so any rain chances we had are now at near zero. This system will, however, drop daytime highs to near normal levels, kick up winds and increase clouds again.

In Phoenix, look for a high of 78 degrees Friday with mostly cloudy skies, 80 degrees on Saturday under partly cloudy skies, 77 degrees on Sunday under partly cloudy skies and 75 degrees on Monday under sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s with breezy winds and increased cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday. The normal high for this time of the year is 69 degrees.

Meanwhile, a High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa and Pinal Counties again Friday for coarse particles like dust trapped at the surface. During this time, wood burning, the use of leaf blowers and other lawn equipment as well as off-road vehicles is restricted.

Sunrise Friday is 7:14 a.m. Sunset is 5:20 p.m.

    •   