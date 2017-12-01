Firefighters battle extensive overnight Phoenix attic fire

Firefighters battled an extensive overnight attic fire in Phoenix Friday, according to fire officials.

Fire crews arrived at an extensive fire on the exterior of a home near Ninth Street and Roosevelt Street around 2:30 a.m.

[RAW VIDEO: Firefighters battle overnight attic fire in Phoenix]

[RAW VIDEO: No one home in overnight Phoenix attic fire]

The firefighters attacked the fire from above and below when they discovered the fire throughout the attic. With help of crews from the roof, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The home is unoccupied at the time and crews were attempting to identify and make contact with the owner of the home.

No firefighters were injured during the incident and fire investigators are on the scene.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.