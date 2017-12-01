Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Queen Creek crash

A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash early Thursday morning in Queen Creek. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash early Thursday morning in Queen Creek, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The accident involved a motorcycle and passenger car near Ocotillo and Hawes roads around 7:00 a.m.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Chandler Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.

The intersection of Ocotillo and Hawes roads was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated.

No other information was released.

