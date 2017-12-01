Highway to North Rim of Grand Canyon will close Tuesday

A snowplow clears State Route 67 in the spring. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

The highway to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona is scheduled to close Tuesday for the winter.

The date for State Route 67's seasonal closure was announced Thursday by the Arizona Department of Transportation, which noted that it doesn't clear snow from the road during the winter when North Rim visitor accommodations are shuttered.

The highway reopens each spring, usually in mid-May.

ADOT reminds motorists heading into snow country to drive with caution and follow this advice:

Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, unplowed road can lead you into danger.

Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged cellphone, extra clothing, water and snacks.

Slow down. Drive defensively. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.

Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop or to avoid hazards.

Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.

Check weather and road conditions before you travel. Let someone know your route.

Bring a small bag of sand (or cat litter) for wheel traction.

Additional information on winter driving is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

