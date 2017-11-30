Man in critical condition, 3 injured after car crashes into pole in Phoenix

A man is in critical condition and three teens were injured after a car crashed into a pole in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near 40th and E. Van Buren streets, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said the car hit a pole and rolled over. One of the passengers in the backseat required extrication to remove him from the car.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man was in critical condition after he was ejected and found about 20 feet from the car. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy were in serious condition, and another 16-year-old boy was in stable condition, firefighters said.

No additional information was immediately available.

