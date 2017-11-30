Senate bill would legalize lane splitting in Arizona

When you see a motorcycle driving in between vehicles who are stuck in traffic that is called "lane splitting." It's illegal in Arizona but a senate bill would make it legal.

State Senator David Farnsworth (R-Mesa) says that traffic is becoming more of an issue every day and this could help cut down on the issue.

"It's an effort to move people more safely and faster," Sen. Farnsworth said.

SB 1007 would legalize lane splitting for motorcycles.

"They will be able to make maneuvers slower and more carefully because they won't worry about someone reporting them," Sen. Farnsworth said.

A similar bill was introduced in the Senate back in 2010 but it was struck down.

Lane splitting is legal in places like California and it's considered relatively safe.

However, some have reservations about that, including Alberto Gutier who is the director of the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

"If they are going to split two lanes and someone opens their door because they are standing still on the freeway, that could be very dangerous."

The bill will be voted on in January.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.