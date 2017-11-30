2 air conditioners stolen from Phoenix church

The church doesn't have any hard feelings toward the thieves, they just want the units back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Each unit is worth between $3,500 and $4,000. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A church in Phoenix is having to replace two air conditioning units after they were stolen during the weekend.

Thieves stole the two units from Ministerios Aposento Alto at 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road on Sunday night.

Jesus Canuas lives in the basement of the church. He heard noises and went to check it out.

"All I see is the doors from the classroom started shaking from the movement that was going on on the roof," Canuas said.

He calls 911 and said he heard a truck drive off.

They checked the roof and one of the units was gone.

Canuas said he went to sleep around 1 a.m. but woke up on Monday morning to a call from the pastor, letting him know the crooks came back for the second unit.

"I didn't know how to process that," Canuas said. "We're shocked. We don't know what to say, what to think."

Each unit is worth between $3,500 and $4,000. They help cool the youth ministry classrooms.

"The struggle is there and for us to face more problems come our way, for people to take what we've worked hard for, it's just kind of like a slap to the face," Canuas said.

It's nearly winter so the heat isn't a big deal now but Ministerios Aposento Alto is trying to come up with a plan to replace them.

The church doesn't have any hard feelings toward the thieves, they just want the units back.

"We don't have anything against them, we don't hate them, we forgive them, but there are consequences to your actions," Canuas said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.