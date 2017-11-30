Peoria PD searching for man accused of grabbing teen girl

Authorities are searching for a man accused of grabbing a 15-year-old girl while she was walking to school Thursday in Peoria, police said.

Around 6:30 a.m., the girl was walking on W. Cinnabar Avenue when she noticed three men jogging southbound on 75th Avenue. As the girl began walking northbound on 75th Avenue, she alleged that one of the men who jogged past her approached her from behind, grabbed her shoulder and said "Come on" "let's go," according to the Peoria Police Department.

The girl struggled to free herself from the man's grasp. She was able to escape and went home, police said.

The victim suffered a minor injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The girl was released.

Police said the man fled on foot southbound on 75th Avenue.

The girl described the suspect as Hispanic, about 60-to-70 years old with dark skin and a "husky build." The man had thinning hair on top and medium-length brown hair on the sides. He had brown eyes and short facial hair. He was wearing a gray tracksuit jacket with stripes down the sleeves and an orange safety vest, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Police said it was not known what the intent of suspect was, but they are thankful the teen was able to safely get away.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

