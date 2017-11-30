Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!

It hasn't snowed in downtown Phoenix since the 1930s. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here?

The answer may be a bit surprising to some!

Yes, it has actually snowed in Phoenix.

The most snow Phoenix has ever seen was 1 inch on Jan. 20, 1933, and then again in January of 1937.

In 1937, about an inch fell in areas of downtown Phoenix and several inches fell in areas that were then undeveloped areas of the Valley.

As you can imagine, it didn't last for very long or accumulate much. But reports during the event stated the snow remained for a couple of days in shaded areas.

We can see better snowfall in the foothills and over the Superstition Mountains that sit at about 5,000 feet.

The most recent significant snow was in 1998. In December of that year, .22 inch of snow fell on the northwestern half of the Valley, according to the National Weather Service office in Phoenix.

So we don't see it often, but if you are really, really lucky, you could see a white Christmas in Phoenix!

