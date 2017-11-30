UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash on SR 347 near Maricopa

Police said the pickup truck driver lost control, went into the media, rolled over and ended up in the northbound lanes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The three people in the crash have been identified. (Source: Howard WaGGner/News of Maricopa)

Police have identified the three people who were killed in a crash on State Route 347 near Maricopa that involved a semi-truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The victims are 24-year-old Juanna Molina, 33-year-old Ray Molina and 18-year-old Dominic Dixon, the Gila River Police Department said. All three were in a pickup truck, along with another man, when it was hit by the semi. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but they aren't considered life-threatening.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Crash between semi & pickup truck kills 3 near Maricopa]

According to police, the pickup truck was heading south on SR 347 near Casa Blanca Road when the driver lost control and went into the median just after 3 p.m. While in the median, the truck rolled once, rotated counterclockwise and continued into the northbound lanes, police said. That's when a semi-truck driver heading north slammed into the pickup truck.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt and no citations were issued.

SR 347 was closed for hours but reopened on Wednesday night.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.