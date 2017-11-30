Mesa woman Pays it Forward to personal trainer who helped her lose 235 pounds

Kim Kreider is a personal trainer who's devoted her life to empowering women and changing lives.

"If they feel good about themselves, they will have confidence to go out and reach their career goals, have confidence to say this relationship is not good for me, and they will make better choices because they feel good about themself," said Kreider.

One of the woman Kreider inspired was Stephanie Kok, who reached out to the personal trainer on Facebook a few years ago and said she was desperate and needed help.

At the time, Kok weighed 520 pounds.

Kreider agreed and took Kok in, even though she couldn't afford to pay for all the training sessions.

Kok has now lost 235 pounds and is working to lose more.

"There were times I just wanted to die," said Kok. "There were times I didn't want to live. I do feel a lot better. All that encouragement really helps me to keep going ."

"She was broken in a lot of places and she's gained confidence," said Kreider. "She goes into gym now with her head held high and people look at her and see how much weight she has lost and think if she can do it, and get out of a walker, then we can do it. She became an inspiration for other women."

Kok was so grateful that she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the personal trainer that changed her life.

She surprised Kreider at work earlier this week.

"Kim has only asked me for my time and commitment," Kok said. "She has seen my determination, and has never given up on me, even when I wanted to give up on myself. On behalf of myself and CBS-5 we want to Pay it Forward with this $500."

