Diamondbacks acquire Boxberger from Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Brad Boxberger pitches to the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Brad Boxberger pitches to the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
PHOENIX (AP) -

Right-hander Brad Boxberger was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday for minor league right-hander Curtis Taylor.

The 29-year-old Boxberger was an AL All-Star in 2015, when he led the league with 41 saves, but has battled injuries the past two seasons. He went 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 games this year while dealing with a right flexor strain.

Boxberger is 17-20 with a 3.19 ERA over six seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay.

The 22-year-old Taylor went 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 13 starts for Class A Kane County last season, his second in the Diamondbacks' system.

Arizona has 15 arbitration-eligible players heading into Friday's deadline to offer 2018 contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters. Tampa Bay cut its total to 11.

