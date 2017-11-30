Officials: Student brings gun to school in Globe

This is the letter sent to parents on Wednesday. (Source: Globe Unified School District)

A student had a gun in a backpack on Wednesday in Globe. (Source: belchonock/123RF Stock Photo)

An elementary school student in Globe was suspended indefinitely after bringing a gun to campus, school officials said.

In a letter to parents, the student had the gun in the backpack while at Copper Rim Elementary School on Wednesday, said Globe Unified School superintendent Jerry Jennex.

Students told the principal there was a gun on campus around 2:30 p.m. and that's when the gun was discovered, Jennex said.

No one was hurt and nobody on campus was threatened.

Police determined the handgun was "inoperable," according to Jennex.

The student was suspended from the school indefinitely, "pending further disciplinary action," according to the letter.

The incident was reported to police.

Jennex praised the principal's quick action.

