Phoenix PD: Husband & wife arrested for making bestiality video

A Phoenix man and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of making a bestiality video.

Police say 44-year-old Melessa Ann Martinez and her husband, 39-year-old Roy Lee Johnston, made a video that showed sexual acts with a dog.

The couple was arrested Thursday at a home near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

Police seized the dog from the home.

Johnston admitted to police that he shot the video of his wife and the dog as they engaged in sexual acts. According to the police report, he said he got the idea from "after watching the news and seeing a woman got in trouble for having sex with her dog."

Johnston told police "he knew it was morally wrong," according to the police report.

Martinez acknowledged that it was her in a photo with the dog, and said her husband, Johnston, recorded the video, according to police reports.

In Martinez's initial court appearance, she told the judge that the dog is a service animal. The judge granted Martinez permission to have contact with the dog provided she bring proof of the dog's registration as a service animal to her next court hearing.

Each suspect faces one charge each of bestiality.

