3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November

Bob LeBrec says he was having a huge problem with Samsung. That is, until 3 On Your Side got involved.

It all started, he says, when his Samsung Tablet ignited into flames unexpectedly while it was in his home office. There was this intense heat. Unbelievable, I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” LeBrec told us.

LeBrec says he's lucky the burning device didn't destroy his house or cause any injuries.

LeBrec says he contacted Samsung and explained what happened. But when Samsung said it would replace the burned-up device with a refurbished one for more than $100. LeBrec wasn't impressed and contacted 3 On Your Side.

After we got a hold of Samsung, they immediately shipped LeBrec a check for around $564, which is the amount he originally paid for the device.

“It's kind of funny. When Channel 3 was here one day, the very next day we heard from Samsung,” LeBrec said. “We couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side. They would have brushed us off. I’m sure they would have."

3 On Your Side also helped a viewer by the name of Josie Thomas. She gave an unlicensed contractor $9,000 for a home remodeling job. But all he did was keep the money and walk off the job, leaving her home a mess.

Once that 3 On Your Side report aired, Jamie Rose was watching.

"We just cannot stand to see people taken advantage of," Rose told us.

Rose runs a licensed remodeling company West Coast Remodel and Repair.

Following that report, Rose and his company rolled up their sleeves and got to work on Thomas’ home. They not only donated labor, but also materials to finish the remodeling job at absolutely no cost to Thomas.

"We're probably looking at $5,000 to $7,000 worth of donated labor, materials we're not really nitpicking on it. We want to make sure the job is done right so we're going to do what it takes."

When it was all done, Thomas was thrilled. Among other things, she received a refinished closet, new flooring, lighting and a remodeled bathroom.

Thomas says it never would have happened without the initial 3 On Your Side report.

"I am so grateful to you guys, for airing the story and helping me for connecting me with Jamie,” she told us. "I can't believe the good that comes out the work that you guys do."

And when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or recoup during the month of November, it comes to $6,689. And for the entire year, it totals $109,502.

