3 On Your Side

3 On Your Side recoups nearly $7K during November

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Bob LeBrec says he was having a huge problem with Samsung. That is, until 3 On Your Side got involved.

It all started, he says, when his Samsung Tablet ignited into flames unexpectedly while it was in his home office. There was this intense heat. Unbelievable, I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” LeBrec told us.

LeBrec says he's lucky the burning device didn't destroy his house or cause any injuries.

LeBrec says he contacted Samsung and explained what happened. But when Samsung said it would replace the burned-up device with a refurbished one for more than $100. LeBrec wasn't impressed and contacted 3 On Your Side.

After we got a hold of Samsung, they immediately shipped LeBrec a check for around $564, which is the amount he originally paid for the device.

“It's kind of funny. When Channel 3 was here one day, the very next day we heard from Samsung,” LeBrec said. “We couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side. They would have brushed us off. I’m sure they would have."

3 On Your Side also helped a viewer by the name of Josie Thomas. She gave an unlicensed contractor $9,000 for a home remodeling job. But all he did was keep the money and walk off the job, leaving her home a mess.

Once that 3 On Your Side report aired, Jamie Rose was watching.

"We just cannot stand to see people taken advantage of," Rose told us.

Rose runs a licensed remodeling company West Coast Remodel and Repair.

Following that report, Rose and his company rolled up their sleeves and got to work on Thomas’ home. They not only donated labor, but also materials to finish the remodeling job at absolutely no cost to Thomas.

"We're probably looking at $5,000 to $7,000 worth of donated labor, materials we're not really nitpicking on it. We want to make sure the job is done right so we're going to do what it takes."

When it was all done, Thomas was thrilled. Among other things, she received a refinished closet, new flooring, lighting and a remodeled bathroom.

Thomas says it never would have happened without the initial 3 On Your Side report.

"I am so grateful to you guys, for airing the story and helping me for connecting me with Jamie,” she told us. "I can't believe the good that comes out the work that you guys do."

And when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or recoup during the month of November, it comes to $6,689. And for the entire year, it totals $109,502.

[APP USERS: Click here for the month-to-month breakdown]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side