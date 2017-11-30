UPDATE: Police make arrest after woman's money was taken from Walgreens

Glendale police say they know who the suspect is. (Source: Glendale Police Dept.)

Glendale police showed off their angel wings this week when they gave a helping hand to a woman who had money stolen.

Last week, a Valley woman had 160 dollars taken when she left it on a counter at a Walgreens.

Well, officers from the Glendale Police Department stepped up, pitched in and ended up not just giving her the $160, but donating $1,000 to the woman.

So how did this all come about?

Officer Bill Downey took the initial report last week.

The 60-year-old victim told him she works two jobs to support herself. She had just gone to her bank and withdrawn some money that included $160 for her electric bill and a phone payment.

When she went to Walgreens to buy a couple of items, she inadvertently left the Desert Schools envelope with $160 on the counter. She left the store and then later realized she had left her money. When she went back, the money had been taken.

That's when the Glendale Police Department rallied behind the woman.

As Officer Downey was telling the story to another officer, Wes Zygmont, they decided they wanted to help the victim.

They put out a message to all dayshift officers and communications personnel in an attempt to get officers to donate. All in all, they were able to raise $1,000!

Officers Downey and Zygmont, along with some of the officers who participated, gathered with the victim at Walgreens and presented her with the donated cash in the same Desert Schools envelope which was stolen.

But now there's an update: an arrest in the case!

Police had said they knew who the suspect was: 44-year-old Lisa Lovett.

A video surveillance camera showed the female suspect purchasing some beer and then leaving with the victim's envelope of money.

Police put her picture out there, asking her to do the right thing and turn herself in.

Well, they got their suspect. Police arrested Lovett Thursday afternoon.

