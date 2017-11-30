Casa Grande police arrest suspect in bank robbery

Michael Schraeder, 29 (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Michael Schraeder, 29 (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
A suspect has been arrested in Wednesday's bank robbery in Casa Grande.

According to Casa Grande PD, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Michael Schraeder, stole an unknown amount of cash from the Great Western Bank on Florence Boulevard at around 5 p.m.

Police said after Schraeder left the bank, he attempted to carjack two separate vehicles using physical force but was unsuccessful. Officers were able to detain him after a short foot pursuit. 

