Casa Grande police arrest suspect in bank robbery

A suspect has been arrested in Wednesday's bank robbery in Casa Grande.

According to Casa Grande PD, the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Michael Schraeder, stole an unknown amount of cash from the Great Western Bank on Florence Boulevard at around 5 p.m.

Police said after Schraeder left the bank, he attempted to carjack two separate vehicles using physical force but was unsuccessful. Officers were able to detain him after a short foot pursuit.

Bank robbery suspect identified as 29 year old Michael Schraeder. In custody. #CGPD #CasaGrande — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) November 30, 2017

#CGPD investigating Robbery at Great Western Bank on Florence Blvd. Suspect in custody after short foot pursuit. Suspect unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two separate vehicles by physical force. Unknown amount of cash taken from bank — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) November 30, 2017

