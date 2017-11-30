Sen. John McCain to vote yes on Senate tax reform bill

Senator John McCain released a statement Thursday morning saying that he plans to vote in support of the Senate tax reform bill. McCain was notably on the fence about the bill but finally decided he will vote yes.

"After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to support the Senate tax reform bill. I believe this legislation, through far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families," McCain's statement said.

Critics of the bill say that it focuses too much on lowering the corporate tax rate and less on benefiting families and point out that the bill will add to the national deficit. Proponents say that lowering the corporate tax rate to 20 percent will create a more competitive market, thus creating jobs.

"By lowering our high corporate tax rate to 20 percent, the bill would make our markets far more attractive for investment. It would also encourage American companies to repatriate assets now held overseas," McCain said.

McCain stated that one of the reasons he was on the fence was the national deficit, but said the benefits outweigh the negatives.

"This is not a perfect bill, but it is one that would deliver much-needed reform to our tax code, grow the economy, and help Americans keep more of their hard-earned money," McCain said.

John McCain's full statement on the Senate tax reform bill:

