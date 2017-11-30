100 Club making Christmas a little brighter for Phoenix area family

The 100 Club of Arizona has been right there supporting this family since the day of that tragedy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

In early May of 2017, there was a terrible early morning crash involving several young teenagers. One of them, 15-year-old Alexa Flores, who had to be rushed to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

VIP Mortgage reached out to them wanting to sponsor the family's Christmas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 100 Club has helped a Valley family have a better holiday season. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The 100 Club supports the families of first responders after a tragedy.

We've covered the huge fundraisers they put on, but, rarely do we see exactly what the club does after the tragedies to help the families in the weeks, months and years after their lives changed.

It's 5-month-old baby Reese's first time meeting Santa. Thanks to local company VIP Mortgage, she had her first pictures taken with jolly old Saint Nick last month.

But, unfortunately, Christmas and everyone after will never be the same for this family.

"I was 35 weeks pregnant with our baby at the time," says her mother Rachel, who is also a nurse at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

She was at work when Alexa arrived by ambulance.

"She arrived in the trauma room and after seeing her I knew that she was gone," Rachel says.

Alexa's dad, Michael, a firefighter, went to the scene and saw the wreckage after his daughter had been taken away.

"I fell on my knees and I prayed to God. I just asked him for guidance and strength," said Michael.

Unfortunately, Alexa didn't make it, leaving this couple grief-stricken. They also have a 9-year-old son and a beautiful baby, Reece, who was born two weeks later.

"Not only was I at my worst moment with having a child, I was grieving my 15-year-old daughter. There is no time to grieve, you have a baby that [sic] needs your support," says Rachel.

The 100 Club of Arizona has been right there supporting this family since the day of that tragedy. Angela Harrolle is the club's CEO.

"It's a very sad time of transition, and it is one of the greatest struggles. We pride ourselves on being a part of our family and welcoming them in for the duration," says Harrolle.

The 100 Club helped them with financial support. Harrolle says VIP Mortgage reached out to them wanting to sponsor a family's Christmas. She knew it was what this family needed.

"To take that extra little load off of them and do something positive during a very challenging time," says Harrolle.

Family members say they will cope with the pain and be resilient for their children.

"Fortunately, we do have a 9-year-old who is so excited for his sister to have Christmas. I stopped and I thought, 'I forgot this is (Reese's) first Christmas,'" said Rachel.

As for their daughter, Alexa, though gone physically, she will always be with them.

"Life is short, and with my daughter, our daughter, she was vibrant full of life, and up for anything and she lived her life the 15 she had on Earth. Live every day like it's your last," says Michael.

The 100 Club has been supporting Arizona's public safety community since 1968.

