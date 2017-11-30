100 Club making Christmas a little brighter for Phoenix area family

100 Club making Christmas a little brighter for Phoenix area familyPosted: Updated:
PD: Suspect kills woman, 2 children; gets into shootout with police at Phoenix apartment complex
The victim was found outside by officers.More >
Judge calls Arizona prison health care system 'corrupt'
A federal judge incensed by recent news reports said he believes Arizona's prison health care system may be so "corrupt" that it can no longer be trusted.More >
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
D-backs' first-round pick pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas
The Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2017 delivered a Christmas present to his parents they'll never forget.More >
Flea and tick season to start early
Veterinarians believe warm weather will cause flea and tick season to start early this year.More >
Injured police officer now needs your help
One of the people who's job it is to help serve and protect the people of Phoenix, now needs your help.More >
Arizona’s largest holiday light drive-thru opens
Load up the car and drive through the Illumination: Symphony of Light, Arizona’s largest holiday drive-thru light spectacular.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Dirty Dining Dec. 22: Two Tempe restaurants hit with 5 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Woman killed in Phoenix home explosion remembered as 'an amazing spirit and an angel'
A passionate volunteer with a giving spirit in the end gave her life helping others. On Friday night, we learned more about 73-year-old Anita Johnson, who was tragically killed when a home exploded Thursday in Phoenix.More >
LIST: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Phoenix metro
Firefighters are asking the public to get rid of a dry tree immediately because it's a huge fire hazard.More >
100 Club making Christmas a little brighter for Phoenix area family
The 100 Club supports the families of first responders after tragedy. We've covered the huge fundraisers they put on, but, rarely do we see exactly what the club does after the tragedies to help the families in the weeks, months and years after their lives changed.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
Cards' Patrick Peterson takes Phoenix area kids Christmas shopping
It's a holiday tradition in the desert. Patrick Peterson's "Shop With a Jock" event helped make sure 50 underprivileged kids had a Merry Christmas.More >
Volunteers gather in Phoenix to feed needy families at Salvation Army Christmas Dinner
The traditional holiday feast helps families across the Valley who are struggling to get by.More >
VIDEO: Woman shot, man & children inside apartment as standoff ensues
A woman was shot at an apartment complex and a man is inside an apartment possibly with two kids in Phoenix, police said. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Teen hopes to walk again after serious crash
A Valley teen survived a serious crash and is now working hard to learn to walk again. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Thriving cross-country team at Canyon State Academy
A school known for gifted students in the classroom now has a cross-country club that is doing well thanks to comradery and community support. (Tuesday, November 14, 2017)More >
People call 911 after seeing dangling dummy
VIDEO: Mesa police investigating a murder-suicide after 3 found dead
Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Mesa home, police believe this was a murder-suicide. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BKb0NXMore >
VIDEO: Balloon release held for missing Phoenix mother
Relatives of a Phoenix missing mother held a balloon release in her honor, hoping crews find her body. (Monday, December 25, 2017)More >