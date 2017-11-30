Casa Grande man charged with sexually assaulting wife, police say

A Casa Grande man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife. (Source: Casa Grande PD)

Police said Tuesday that the case against 30-year-old Anthony Cervantes has been turned over to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

He faces one count of sexual assault.

According to police, the Cervantes' 29-year-old wife called 911 on Nov. 14.

The line was left open and officers were dispatched for a possible disturbance.

Police say officers found the wife and, based on an investigation at the scene, arrested Cervantes.

