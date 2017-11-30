Gov. Ducey to light Capitol Christmas tree

The state Capitol is getting in the holiday spirit as Gov. Doug Ducey lights the Christmas Tree in the lobby of the executive tower in Phoenix.

Ducey is set to oversee the lighting of the 30-foot blue spruce harvested from the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest on Thursday morning.

The annual tradition will feature songs from a barbershop chorus from Chandler High School and the governor will give remarks.

The tree was harvested by a crew from the State Division of Forestry and Fire Management.

