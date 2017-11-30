PD: Man awaiting trial for fatal DUI crash arrested for DUI again in Scottsdale

Chu was driving at speeds of 80 to 100 mph in a BMW when he collided with a Kia on University and Hardy drives in January. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Chu is currently awaiting trial for his involvement in a fatal 2016 Tempe wreck while he was intoxicated. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man who is awaiting trial for a fatal 2016 DUI crash was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to Scottsdale police. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A man who is awaiting trial for a fatal 2016 DUI crash was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to Scottsdale police.

A Scottsdale police officer pulled over 32-year-old Stanley Chu for multiple traffic violations near Scottsdale Road and Roosevelt Street on Nov. 21.

Chu displayed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication, Scottsdale police said. A DUI investigation was initiated and Chu was later arrested for aggravated DUI.

Scottsdale police said Chu had an ankle monitor on during his arrest but at the time, Chu was not on probation and would not provide any information about the monitor.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Chu is currently awaiting trial for his involvement in a fatal 2016 Tempe wreck while he was intoxicated. Chu was driving at speeds of 80 to 100 mph in a BMW when he collided with a Kia on University and Hardy drives in January.

Chu and his passenger escaped serious injury but one of the occupants of the Kia was killed and the other was seriously injured. Chu's passenger ran from the scene.

He faces several charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. His trial is set to begin on Feb. 13.

