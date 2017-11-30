January hearing set in Phoenix 'Serial Street Shooter' case

Aaron Juan Saucedo, charged in multiple Phoenix killings between Aug. 2015 and July 2016 related to the 'Serial Street Shooter' case (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The next pretrial hearing for a former city bus driver charged in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix has been set for Jan. 29.

Lawyers in the case against Aaron Juan Saucedo provided an update on their trial preparation at a hearing Wednesday.

They say they are in the process of examining the case's documents and evidence.

Saucedo didn't attend Wednesday's hearing after choosing not to attend three previous court hearings.

Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and drive-by shooting in attacks that killed nine people and wounded two others.

Most of the killings were in a mostly Latino neighborhood where locals became afraid to go outside their homes at night.

