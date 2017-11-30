Remains found at Lake Pleasant ID'd as missing Phoenix woman

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirms that remains found at Lake Pleasant earlier this year have been identified as a missing Phoenix woman.

They say DNA determined that the victim was 21-year-old Taylorlyn Nelson.

Her body was found in Lake Pleasant last July, four months after she went missing.

Phoenix police say investigators found blood evidence indicating foul play in the trailer where Nelson lived with her boyfriend and additional evidence led detectives to the Lake Pleasant area.

Nelson's boyfriend is facing a first-degree murder charge and another count of kidnapping resulting in death.

His brother also has been charged in the case, accused of holding Nelson down while she was shot in the head.

