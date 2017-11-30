Remains found at Lake Pleasant ID'd as missing Phoenix womanPosted: Updated:
-
Crash between semi & pickup truck kills 3 near Maricopa
Crash between semi & pickup truck kills 3 near Maricopa
A crash between a semi and a pickup truck south of the Valley Wednesday left three people dead.
A crash between a semi and a pickup truck south of the Valley Wednesday left three people dead.More >
Boy trying to kill bed bug sparks fire, causes $300K in damages
Boy trying to kill bed bug sparks fire, causes $300K in damages
Officials in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.
Officials in Ohio say a 13-year-old boy trying to kill a bed bug sparked an apartment building fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage in Cincinnati.More >
Man ejected in possible wrong-way crash in Tempe
Man ejected in possible wrong-way crash in Tempe
One man was ejected in a serious crash on Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe early Thursday morning.
One man was ejected in a serious crash on Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe early Thursday morning.More >
Lost SD card found: Do you recognize someone in these photos?
Lost SD card found: Do you recognize someone in these photos?
A Tempe man is looking to find the owner of an SD card filled with some very special memories.
A Tempe man is looking to find the owner of an SD card filled with some very special memories.More >
Remains found at Lake Pleasant ID'd as missing Phoenix woman
Remains found at Lake Pleasant ID'd as missing Phoenix woman
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirms that remains found at Lake Pleasant earlier this year have been identified as a missing Phoenix woman.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirms that remains found at Lake Pleasant earlier this year have been identified as a missing Phoenix woman.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.More >
PD: Man awaiting trial for fatal DUI crash arrested for DUI again in Scottsdale
PD: Man awaiting trial for fatal DUI crash arrested for DUI again in Scottsdale
A man who is awaiting trial for a fatal 2016 DUI crash was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to Scottsdale police.
A man who is awaiting trial for a fatal 2016 DUI crash was arrested again for DUI in Scottsdale, according to Scottsdale police.More >
Charges against mom who tried to record bullying of daughter are dropped
Charges against mom who tried to record bullying of daughter are dropped
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Loud explosions, rumbles, and shaking felt across southern AZ
Loud explosions, rumbles, and shaking felt across southern AZ
The mystery continues to grow as to what is causing loud booms felt and heard across southern Arizona, from Oro Valley to Picture Rocks, and Douglas to Nogales.
The mystery continues to grow as to what is causing loud booms felt and heard across southern Arizona, from Oro Valley to Picture Rocks, and Douglas to Nogales.More >
Missing 17-year-old girl may be with high school soccer coach, police say
Missing 17-year-old girl may be with high school soccer coach, police say
A Florida couple is desperate to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, who is believed to be with a high school soccer coach, according to deputies and the school district.
A Florida couple is desperate to find their missing 17-year-old daughter, who is believed to be with a high school soccer coach, according to deputies and the school district.More >
Murder charge dismissed against Phoenix man in son's death
Murder charge dismissed against Phoenix man in son's death
The county prosecutor's office said Tuesday that it concluded it could not prove all the elements of the first-degree murder charge against Kansas Lavarnia.
The county prosecutor's office said Tuesday that it concluded it could not prove all the elements of the first-degree murder charge against Kansas Lavarnia.More >
3 killed when semi T-boned pickup truck near Maricopa
3 killed when semi T-boned pickup truck near Maricopa
Three people were killed when a semi truck T-boned a pickup truck on SR 347 near Maricopa.
Three people were killed when a semi truck T-boned a pickup truck on SR 347 near Maricopa.More >
VIDEO: Possible wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of Loop 202 in Tempe
VIDEO: Possible wrong-way crash closes eastbound lanes of Loop 202 in Tempe
A possible wrong-way crash closed the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 at S.R. 143 in Tempe early Thursday morning.
A possible wrong-way crash closed the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 at S.R. 143 in Tempe early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zAIQ2HMore >
VIDEO: Murder count dropped against father who covered up son's shooting death, per PD
VIDEO: Murder count dropped against father who covered up son's shooting death, per PD
The Valley father who police said tried to cover up his son's shooting death won't be facing a murder charge after all. (Wednesday, November 29, 2017)
The Valley father who police said tried to cover up his son's shooting death won't be facing a murder charge after all. (Wednesday, November 29, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Man searches for family after finding SD card full of pictures
VIDEO: Man searches for family after finding SD card full of pictures
A Valley man is on a mission to find the owner of an SD card with some very special family moments. (November 29, 2017)
VIDEO: Possible head-on crash in Tempe, 1 ejected
VIDEO: Possible head-on crash in Tempe, 1 ejected
A possible head-on crash ejected one person on Loop 202 at Center Pkwy in Tempe.
A possible head-on crash ejected one person on Loop 202 at Center Pkwy in Tempe. Full story: http://bit.ly/2AqYa5uMore >
Dog heading home after spending 8 days in car with dead owner
Dog heading home after spending 8 days in car with dead owner
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic storyMore >