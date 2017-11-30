Man ejected in possible wrong-way crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ

One man was ejected in a serious crash on Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe early Thursday morning.

According to Arizona DPS, two vehicles collided passenger side to passenger side at around 3:40 a.m. One man was ejected and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, an adult male, was alert and talking when troopers arrived on scene. He was taken to a local hospital as well with less serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS said one of the vehicles was facing the wrong way and they are investigating to determine whether this was a wrong-way crash.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed at S.R. 143 for a few hours while the investigation was underway. It has since reopened.

