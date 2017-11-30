Man ejected in possible wrong-way crash in Tempe

One man was ejected in a serious crash on Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe early Thursday morning.

According to Arizona DPS, two vehicles collided passenger side to passenger side at around 3:40 a.m. One man was ejected and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, an adult male, was alert and talking when troopers arrived on scene. He was taken to a local hospital as well with less serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS said one of the vehicles was facing the wrong way and they are investigating to determine whether this was a wrong-way crash.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed at S.R. 143 for a few hours while the investigation was underway. It has since reopened.

@ArizonaDOT is now opening the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) November 30, 2017

Tow trucks are on scene and the roadway is being cleaned up after the two-vehicle serious injury collision, loop 202 near Priest. Roadway should open in about 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/OVwmzeDZx7 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) November 30, 2017

CLOSED: L-202 eastbound has just closed at SR 143. The closure extends to Priest and will likely last through the morning commute. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/mfm4PiGfeD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 30, 2017

L-202 Red Mountain alert: Eastbound lanes will close soon at SR 143 because of a serious crash at Priest. Plan for an alt route during the morning commute. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Lcx6sP2lbY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 30, 2017

L-202 eastbound at Priest: A crash is blocking HOV and the left 2 lanes. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/uZjOTtlL3x — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 30, 2017

