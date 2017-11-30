PD: Man dead after fatal hit-and-run crash in Scottsdale

A man is dead after being struck and killed by an SUV in Scottsdale late Wednesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead after being struck and killed by an SUV in Scottsdale late Wednesday night, according to Scottsdale police.

Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster said a witness observed a man lying down in the crosswalk possibly due to a medical event. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Shea Boulevard struck the man near 72nd Place and continued on without stopping.

The man died at the hospital.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored SUV.

Shea Boulevard is closed in both directions just east of Scottsdale Road while police investigate the deadly hit-and-run crash. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this outstanding vehicle is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details on this deadly hit and run.

Shea Blvd CLOSED from Scottsdale Rd. to Hayden due to vehicle accident #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) November 30, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.