PD: Man dead after fatal hit-and-run crash in Scottsdale

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
A man is dead after being struck and killed by an SUV in Scottsdale late Wednesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead after being struck and killed by an SUV in Scottsdale late Wednesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A man is dead after being struck and killed by an SUV in Scottsdale late Wednesday night, according to Scottsdale police.

Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster said a witness observed a man lying down in the crosswalk possibly due to a medical event. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Shea Boulevard struck the man near 72nd Place and continued on without stopping.

The man died at the hospital.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored SUV.

Shea Boulevard is closed in both directions just east of Scottsdale Road while police investigate the deadly hit-and-run crash. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this outstanding vehicle is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details on this deadly hit and run.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.