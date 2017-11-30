Pedestrian struck, killed on westbound I-10 in Tempe

The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries on scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on westbound Interstate 10 in Tempe. (Source: ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety closed a part of westbound Interstate 10 in Tempe while troopers investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

According to DPS, a pedestrian was struck on westbound I-10 just passed Baseline Road late Wednesday night. The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries on scene.

The circumstances of the deadly collision are currently unknown, DPS said.

Westbound I-10 was closed for over almost four hours at Baseline Road while DPS investigated. Traffic was reentering at Southern Avenue.

Eastbound lanes were unaffected.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 WB CLOSED @ Baseline b/c of a deadly crash invesetigation. AVOID the area.

Alternates: 48th St, Priest to US 60, L-101. #Ahwatukee #EastValley #azfamily — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) November 30, 2017

