Phoenix PD releases hundreds of videos from Trump protest

Phoenix police have released more than 900 videos from the night a riot broke out during President Donald Trump’s visit at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The videos include footage from city traffic cameras, police body-worn cameras, the police helicopter and various videos captured by the public.

Police released the videos in response to an ACLU lawsuit claiming the department had been holding onto the public records for too long. The ACLU says it has not had a chance to review all the videos.

Phoenix police have come under fire for using tear gas and pepper balls to break up an otherwise peaceful protest. Critics insist the department could have singled out troublemakers without putting other demonstrators at risk. Phoenix police claim people were throwing rocks and water bottles at officers.

The Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday it hopes to release its final review of the incident in a couple weeks.

