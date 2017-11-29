Phoenix Children's Hospital will not be covered by ACA insurance in 2018

Griefer has C.J. insured by Health Net's Ambetter program through the health insurance marketplace. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A big shakeup in Arizona health insurance.

The only Obamacare provider in Maricopa County will no longer be covering trips to one major Valley hospital.

At 10 years old, C.J. Griefer's gotten used to the needle pricks and the blood sugar testing that come with his Type 1 diabetes.

"You have to get enough blood," C.J. said, narrating his routine. "I do this every night"

Now he and his mother Becky Griefer are going to have to get used to using a new hospital.

PCH has always been her first pick when her daughter needed care.

"It's an amazing hospital system dedicated to children, we've seen them in action three times," Griefer said.

Griefer has C.J. insured by Health Net's Ambetter program through the health insurance marketplace. It costs her $400 a month, nearly $1,100 cheaper than the insurance offered by her employer.

But starting Jan. 1, 2018, Health Net will be dropping PCH from its coverage.

"When you have a child who's sick and you are looking at his future, thinking it's quite likely that he will go into the hospital again, and you don't know when or where, options are extremely important," said Griefer.

PCH's CFO Doug Myers says Health Net gave them no reason why it decided to terminate.

"We have the most comprehensive pediatric care in the state so many patients may lose access to us so we're surprised and saddened by this," said Myers.

About 1,000 patients could be affected. PCH is working to notify all of them.

"I think that companies need to put people first instead of profits," said Griefer.

PCH has been covered under marketplace insurance since the beginning. This will be the first year it won't be covered.

"If they want Phoenix Children's Hospital to be part of Ambetter, they should call Health Net and voice that, tell them that they want PCH to be part of that network," said Myers.

PCH says there might be some exceptions, like emergency rooms visits, that could still be covered.

