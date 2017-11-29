Lost SD card found: Do you recognize someone in these photos?

The card was filled with photos of a man holding a newborn baby and other images of the baby lying in a crib. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Pictures are something we cherish. They record a moment in time that can never be relived. We would never want to lose photos that capture defining moments like a childbirth.

This brings us to a man named Christian Phelps. He lives in Tempe and just this past weekend, he was going through a drawer to find an SD card for his camera. He was taking his wife and child to go see Santa Claus. He found an SD card that he didn't recognize so he went to see what was on it. The card was filled with photos of a man holding a newborn baby and other images of the baby lying in a crib.

"Being a father myself, I would be devastated if I lost pictures like this," Phelps said.

So, he decided to try and find the original owners. He made a post on Reddit with one of the photos.

"I believe there's [sic] people out there that might be able to recognize him," Phelps said.

He even tried to figure out when the photos were taken and noticed there was a newspaper in one shot and he was able to trace it back to 2014, so that's when he believes the photos were taken. Phelps says it is a shot in the dark but hopes someone will come forward and claim the pictures.

