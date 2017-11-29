AZ Treasurer nominated for position at NASA

DeWit was nominated for the CFO position at NASA. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jeff DeWit has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump and now he has nominated him for a top spot at NASA.

The president wants DeWit to be the chief financial officer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA.

Right now, he's the Arizona state treasurer. There had been speculation that DeWit could run for Senate.

DeWit served as chief operating officer for the Trump campaign.

The Senate would have to confirm DeWit for the job at NASA. The agency has an estimated $20 billion budget.

NASA's previous CFO, David Radzanowski, resigned in January. Andrew Hunter has been the acting CFO since then.

