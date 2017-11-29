Phoenix PD: Woman in critical condition, girl injured after hit by truck

A woman is in extremely critical condition and an 11-year-old girl was injured after they were hit by a truck Wednesday night in north Phoenix, police said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. near E. Jomax and N. Cave Creek roads, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The woman suffered critical injuries and the girl suffered a minor ankle injury. Both were transported to a hospital, police said.

Police said the driver was detained and they are trying to sort out what happened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.