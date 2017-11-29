Man used zip line to smuggle drugs at the border, officials said

A man tried used a zip line to try and smuggle drugs, border enforcement officials said. (Source: U.S Customs and Border Protection)

An 18-year-old Douglas man tried to use a zip line to smuggle hundreds of pounds of marijuana across the Arizona-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents said the teen used a zip line that was attached to a tall building south of the border in Agua Prieta. The suspect was found in a vacant lot trying to hide on the east side of Douglas.

He was found with surveillance technology.

The Border Patrol said 10 bundles of marijuana that weighed more than 240 pounds were seized. The value of the drugs was more than $120,000.

#CBP Douglas Station #USBP agents seize ZIP LINE drug transporting mechanism and arrest smuggler with help from surveillance technology #AlwaysVigilant pic.twitter.com/IvtGnEkvUK — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) November 30, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.