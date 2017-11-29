Man used zip line to smuggle drugs at the border, officials said

An 18-year-old Douglas man tried to use a zip line to smuggle hundreds of pounds of marijuana across the Arizona-Mexico border, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents said the teen used a zip line that was attached to a tall building south of the border in Agua Prieta. The suspect was found in a vacant lot trying to hide on the east side of Douglas.

He was found with surveillance technology.

The Border Patrol said 10 bundles of marijuana that weighed more than 240 pounds were seized. The value of the drugs was more than $120,000.

